Restoration of train services between Koraput-Kirandul Line

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway decided to restore the train services in the Koraput-Kirandul line. As part of it, Visakhapatnam - Kirandul Night express (18515) leaving from Visakhapatnam will run normally with effect from July 30.

Kirandul - Visakhapatnam Night express (18516) leaving from Kirandul will run normally with effect from July 31. Visakhapatnam - Kirandul passenger (58501) leaving from Visakhapatnam will run normally with effect from July 31.

Kirandul - Visakhapatnam passenger (58502) leaving from Kirandul will run normally with effect from August 1. Howrah-Jagdalpur Samaleswari express (18005) leaving from Howrah will run normally with effect from July 30.

Jagdalpur-Howrah Samaleswari express (18006) leaving from Jagdalpur will run normally with effect from August 1. Rourkela – Jagdalpur intercity express (18107) leaving Rourkela will run normally with effect from July 30.

Jagdalpur-Rourkela intercity express (18108) leaving from Jagdalpur will run normally with effect from July 31. Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur Hirakhand express (18447) leaving from Bhubaneswar will run normally with effect from July 30. Jagdalpur - Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express (18448) leaving from Jagdalpur will run normally with effect from July 31.

Kirandul-Jeypore passenger special (08502) leaving from Kirandul on July 31 will run up to Visakhapatnam on the same timing and stoppage of train no: 58502 passenger. Hence the train No. 58502 will remain cancelled on July 31. People are requested to make note of the changes and plan accordingly.