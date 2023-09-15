Restore mid-day meals in govt Jr colleges: RPSF

Kurnool (Adoni): Rayalaseema Parirakshna Student Federation (RPSF) State vice-president Naveen Kumar demanded the government to immediately restore suspended mid-day meals scheme in government junior colleges.

He also asked to implement GO No. 215 besides supplying study materials (notes and books) to students without further delay.

RPSF leaders and students staged a protest near Bheemas Circle in Adoni on Thursday. Addressing the students, Naveen Kumar said many students from poor background were benefitted with the mid-day meals scheme in government junior colleges. The stopping of this scheme had an adverse effect on these students, he added. Naveen questioned the government how can students study if it don’t supply study materials. If the government fails to take steps in this regard, many students would be forced to drop education, he added, reminding that the government is giving wide publicity that it is giving top priority to education.

He warned of intensifying the protests, if the government do not respond to their demands.

Later, federation leaders along with students submitted a representation to Adoni Sub-Collector Abhisekh Kumar. RPSF district secretary, Balu, Vinod, Veeresh, Mahesh, Vish, Pavan, Raju, Narasimha and others were present on the occasion.