Results to be declared after 16-21 rounds of counting

Eluru: District Election Officer and District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh attended the video conference of Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitish Vyas who reviewed the counting preparations for General Elections-2024 on Wednesday from Nirvachan Sadan in New Delhi with the ROs of all constituencies, District Election Officers, Police Commissioners, and SPs. Along with the collector, District SP D Mary Prashanti, Joint Collector B Lavanya Veni, ITDA PO Y Surya Teja, DRO D Pushpa Mani and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, collector said 16 to 21 rounds of counting will be held depending on the votes cast in the respective constituencies of Eluru district.

All arrangements have been made to successfully conduct the counting on June 4 and the administration is fully prepared for the counting at Sir CRR Engineering College on the suburbs of Eluru city.

Eight counting halls have been prepared for the counting of votes on the premises. Special arrangements have been made for postal ballot counting for the Parliament constituency. Fourteen tables for the Parliament constituency and 14 tables for the Assembly constituency have been arranged for all the constituencies. Regarding counting of votes of the respective constituencies, complete details can be ready before 4 pm. With regard to the postal ballots, details will be ready before 5 pm. Four counting observers will come to the district on June 2 to observe the counting of votes.

SP Mary Prashanti said that necessary law & order measures have been taken for the counting of votes in a peaceful atmosphere in the district. Mobile parties have also been appointed. She said that a meeting was held with the representatives of the political parties and the steps to be taken by them regarding the vote counting process were explained. Cardon & search programmes have been intensified throughout the district.

Additional barricading and CCTVs have been set up and they are fully prepared to conduct the counting process in a foolproof manner as per the rules of the Election Commission.

Returning Officers NSK Khajavali, Y Mukkanti, K Addaiah, Y Bhavani Shankari, K Bhaskar, Collectorate AO K Kashi Visveswara Rao and others were present.