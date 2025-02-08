Retain APGB headquarters in Kadapa, govt urged

Kadapa (YSR district): District Congress Committee president N D Vijaya Jyothi urged the State government to retain the headquarters of Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank (APGB) in Kadapa.

Highlighting the bank’s critical role in supporting farmers and the middle class, she stated that shifting it to Amara-vati would adversely impact the drought-prone and back-ward region of Kadapa.

Vijaya Jyothi emphasised that APGB has been a vital part of regional development with 552 branches, Rs 50,000 crore turnover, Rs 802 crore profit, and Rs 4,591 crore re-serves, making it the top-ranked regional rural bank in In-dia. The bank employs 2,800 staff members, which is higher than other rural banks in the State.

She recalled that former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy allocated 50 cents of land for the bank in 2006, and a Rs 15-crore state-of-the-art building was constructed in 2015. The headquarters in Kadapa plays a key role in business and technology, including RBI-approved currency chest fa-cilities.

Vijaya Jyothi pointed out that the government should not repeat past injustices to Rayalaseema, such as relocating institutions like the Law University and AIIMS. She ap-pealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to ensure APGB’s headquarters remains in Kadapa for the benefit of the region.