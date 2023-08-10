Revamped Aqua Sports Complex opens its door at Beach Road 

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari along with Deputy Mayor K Satish opened the revamped GVMC Aqua Sports Complex at the Beach Road here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said the sports complex was opened in1995 and closed for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Keeping the safety of amateur swimmers as well as trainees in view, a mini pool has also been readied for children under the age of 5-12.

The Mayor said the machinery, water supply, elevation, tiles, toilets and an attractive front door have been installed as a part of the revamping exercise.

She appealed to the residents of the city to take avail the facility. Close to Rs.2.4 crore was spent on the modernisation works, she informed.

Corporators Challa Rajani and Peddinti Ushasri, chief engineer Ravi Krishnamraju and water supply division SE Venu Gopal participated in the programme.