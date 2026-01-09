Revenue Clinic launched to address land issues: Collector

Tirupati: District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that the State government has launched Revenue Clinic to provide timely solutions to land-related problems. He instructed revenue officials to conduct field-level inquiries for every petition received at Revenue Clinic and resolve them without delay.

Revenue Clinic programme for addressing issues in Chandragiri Assembly constituency was held on Thursday at Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) venue in the district Collectorate. The programme was conducted by the Collector along with in-charge Joint Collector and Municipal Commissioner N Mourya. District Revenue Officer Narasimhulu, Tirupati RDO Ramamohan, Special Deputy Collectors Sudha Rani and Rosmond, tahsildars, and other officials participated.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that just as hospitals exist to address health issues, the government has introduced Revenue Clinics as a dedicated system to resolve land problems. He warned that if a petition submitted once to Revenue Clinic comes again due to inaction by staff, strict action will be taken against the concerned officials.

He said that issues related to resurvey, other technical reasons, and lack of field-level clarity often cause delays in resolving land disputes. He noted that a large number of revenue-related petitions are received from Chandragiri and Srikalahasti constituencies. He directed officials to monitor petitions received through resurvey, PGRS, and Revenue Clinics on a daily basis at the field level and ensure prompt services to the public.