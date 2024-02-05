Revenue employees condemn murder of tahsildar Ramanaiah

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Revenue Services Association (APRSA) strongly condemned the brutal murder of tahsildar S Ramanaiah at his residence in Visakhatpanam two days ago and demanded that the government immediately arrest the culprits.

The association said the revenue staff were scared with the murder of the tahsildar. The APRSA executive body meeting was held at the Revenue Bhavan here on Sunday.

The meeting has demanded the government to announce the measures to be taken to protect the revenue staff in the State.

The APRSA State president Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and general secretary Chebrolu Krishna Murthy speaking to media have demanded that the State government should announce ex-gratia to the kin of the victim Ramanaiah and allot Group-II level job to the wife of the victim. They said it is the responsibility of the State government to ensure confidence and protection to the revenue staff who are busy with their work and responsibilities. The association leaders demanded the government to provide special security to the staff who are working in the areas where land disputes are very high and demanded the government to enact special laws to punish the culprits. The association has expressed sympathy to the kin of tahsildar Ramanaiah.

Referring to elections, the association leaders urged the government to sanction adequate funds for conducting the ensuing general elections in the State.

They asked the government not to take action on the staff without conducting a detailed probe if any allegations are levelled against them while discharging the duties in the elections.