Revenue officials told to scout land for poor: PS CMO Praveen Prakash

Eluru: Principal Secretary (CMO) Praveen Prakash directed the Revenue department officials to identify the land for distribution of house site pattas to the eligible families in the West Godavari district. He visited the Tapimestri Colony in Eluru on Sunday and spoke to the local families at the community hall.

The women said some of them were facing problems due to not having white ration card. Responding to it, Praveen Prakash said the officials must try to allot the house site pattas to the eligible families. He said the new cards to be distributed to the people will be useful to get benefits related to health and education.

He said that the Navaratnalu was the top priority of the Government and told the officers to select the beneficiaries for the implementation of welfare schemes.

District Collector R Muthyala Raju said the district officials have identified 1.66 lakh beneficiaries for the house site pattas. He said a detailed survey has been conducted to identify the beneficiaries and the district administration identified government, assigned, private and other lands for the distribution of house site pattas.

He said more land is required in the district. The officials also visited Venkatapuram colony during the visit in Eluru and spoke to the residents.