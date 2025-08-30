Live
- Suspected crude bomb blast kills one, several hurt in Kerala’s Kannur; houses damaged
- Consumer Awareness Seminar in Mahabubnagar Today
- Life remains adversely affected in Jammu division, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for 5th day, rail traffic completely disrupted
- PM Modi meets Governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo
- Productive outcomes during productive visit: PM Modi hails landmark agreements signed during Japan visit
- TGBIE’s diktat raises questions
- Union Home Minister to visit Jammu on Aug 31 to assess flood damage
- TGBIE tells govt jr college faculty to attend investor awareness program from Sept 1
- Three dead, several missing as cloudburst hits J&K's Ramban
- JP Nadda to participate in Maharashtra's Ganeshotsav festivities today
Review meet on solid waste management held
Tirumala: A detailed review meeting on the solid waste management was held by the TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah...
Tirumala: A detailed review meeting on the solid waste management was held by the TTD EO J Syamala Rao along with the Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary on Friday at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. TTD EO said that as an initiative to convert the waste to energy a bio gas plant was established on a 50:50 cost sharing by TTD and IOCL to generate bio-gas and manure from wet waste generated from Tirumala.
The EO instructed the concerned officers to come out with an innovative, segregation-free, efficient and viable solid waste management solution for TTD. Renowned scientist Padmasri Sharad Khale who also participated in this meeting shared his thought on the best and innovative approaches for utilizing biodegradable waste as an input to produce biogas, making it an eco-friendly solution. He also said, he will come out with a feasible plan that suits TTD soon. Later, he had practically shown how to prepare bio-manure in the households itself using the vegetable waste and explained the process to the EO, Additional EO and other officers.