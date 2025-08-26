  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Reyaz takes oath as OUDA chairman

Reyaz takes oath as OUDA chairman
x

Prakasam district Jana Sena Party president Shaik Reyaz being sworn in as OUDA Chairman in Ongole on Monday

Highlights

Ongole: Prakasam district Janasena Party president, Shaik Reyaz, was sworn in as Chairman of Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) in a grand...

Ongole: Prakasam district Janasena Party president, Shaik Reyaz, was sworn in as Chairman of Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) in a grand ceremony held at A1 Function Hall here on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony witnessed congratulations from prominent political leaders, including Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA and TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MLAs Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Muttumula Ashok Reddy, Pantam Nanaji, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, and Bommidi Narayana Nayakar.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Kandi Ravisankar, various committee chairmen, party leaders from Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party, coalition leaders, and Reyaz’s followers participated in the event, making it a memorable occasion for local governance.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick