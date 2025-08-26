Reyaz takes oath as OUDA chairman

Ongole: Prakasam district Janasena Party president, Shaik Reyaz, was sworn in as Chairman of Ongole Urban Development Authority (OUDA) in a grand ceremony held at A1 Function Hall here on Monday. The oath-taking ceremony witnessed congratulations from prominent political leaders, including Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Ongole MLA and TDP state vice-president Damacharla Janardhana Rao, MLAs Dr Mukku Ugranarasimha Reddy, Muttumula Ashok Reddy, Pantam Nanaji, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, and Bommidi Narayana Nayakar.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, Kandi Ravisankar, various committee chairmen, party leaders from Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party, coalition leaders, and Reyaz’s followers participated in the event, making it a memorable occasion for local governance.