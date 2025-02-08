RGV appears before Ongole police, grilled

Ongole: Film director Ram Gopal Varma appeared before the Ongole rural police on Friday, following the instructions of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, in a case involving derogatory social media posts against TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena president K Pawan Kalyan, and their family members.

In November 2024, Maddipadu mandal TDP general secretary Muttanapalli Ramalingam complained to the local police that Ram Gopal Varma made derogatory remarks against Chandrababu Naidu, his daughter-in-law Brahmani and Pawan Kalyan, and used their morphed pictures for one of his recent films, Vyuham.

He mentioned that the filmmaker’s comments and the pictures posted on social media platform X have damaged the personal and social reputations of the individuals.

The investigation officer of the case, Ongole rural CI N Srikanth Babu issued notices to Ram Gopal Varma to appear before him for clarifications and explanations as part of the investigation.

However, he evaded the police requests multiple times, and filed a quash petition in the High Court against pending cases, along with an anticipatory bail petition, seeking relief from the case. The court granted him bail and instructed him to cooperate with the police.

The Ongole rural police issued a fresh notice to Ram Gopal Varma, seeking him to present himself before the investigation officer on Friday. Following the instructions, Varma arrived in Ongole in the morning and met YSRCP Ongole parliamentary constituency in-charge Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at a hotel. They discussed a few things over coffee before Varma went to the Ongole rural police station.

Ongole rural CI Srikanth Babu started questioning Varma in the late afternoon. Police are said to have asked him whether he has any hatred towards Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their families, and the reasons for it.

He was also said to have been questioned on his association with YSRCP, its leaders, and the reason he met Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy just a while earlier.

Varma reportedly told the police that he is a creative person, and the posts he made have nothing against any individual, and they are just ‘creative works of art’.