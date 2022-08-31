Rich tributes paid to Palle Uma on 4th death anniversary

Anantapur: Rich tributes were paid to Palle Uma, wife of former Minister and senior TDP leader Palle Raghunatha Reddy, on the occasion of her fourth death anniversary on Tuesday. Palle Raghunatha Reddy, his son and chairman of Sri Balaji Educational Institutions Palle Kishore, daughter-in-law Palle Sindhura, family members and others paid tributes to Palle Uma at Palle Uma Ghat here.



Speaking on the occasion, Palle Raghunatha Reddy said that it was his luck that Uma came into his life. He said he owed his success in different fields to his wife Uma. He recalled the contribution made by her to provide education to poor students.

Former MLA of Hindupuram, Abdul Gani, former MLA of Singanamala. Yamini Bala, former DCMS chairman Keshav Reddy, CPM leaders Jagadish, former Anantapur Mayor Madamanchi Swaroopa, TDP leaders Unnam Maruthi Choudhary, Ramanjineyu and many others paid their tributes to Palle Uma.

Sri Balaji Educational Institutions has taken up distribution of bread, fruits and essential goods in old-age homes and hospitals on the occasion.

Principals, teachers and students of Balaji Educational Institutions participated in the programmes.