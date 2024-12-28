Live
RINL annual general meeting held
Visakhapatnam: CMD (additional charge) of RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL) Ajit Kumar Saxena addressed the shareholders of RINL and explained the position of the company.
Holding the 42nd annual general meeting of RINL here on Friday, the CMD reviewed the company’s performance, and outlined strategic steps taken during the financial year 2023-24. He further highlighted the achievements in production and briefed the challenges faced during the financial year.
The CMD concluded by expressing gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Ministry of Steel and other Ministries of GoI, the Government of AP, the Suppliers (Domestic and Overseas), customers, ancillary units, bankers, people, the District Administration and various other agencies for the confidence and trust bestowed upon the company and also sought their continuous support in future.
Director, Ministry of Steel (MoS) Sudershan Mendiratta attended the meeting on behalf of the President of India as an authorised nominee.
Director (Projects) Arun Kanti Bagchi, Director (Personnel) Suresh Chandra Pandey, Director (Finance) CHSRVGK Ganesh, Director (Commercial) G V N Prasad and Government Director Sanjay Roy attended the annual general meeting.