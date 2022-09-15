RINL bags 2 national awards

Visakhapatnam: Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) was awarded the country's best Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar by the Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India on the occasion of National Hindi Day celebrations in Surat, Gujarat. For the fourth consecutive time, RINL bagged the first prize of Rajbhasha Keerthi Puraskar in 'C' category (non-Hindi speaking States of India) for implementation of Hindi.

CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt received the award from Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries.

In Hindi in-house magazine category, RINL's magazine 'Sugandh' was again adjudged the best magazine. Editor of 'Sugandh' and general manager (Rajbhasha) and administration in-charge Lalan Kumar received the award from Vice-Chairman of Parliamentary Committee on Official Language Bhartruhari Mahtab. The Town Official Language Implementation Committee (TOLIC) was also awarded the second prize in 'C' category.

Member secretary, TOLIC (PSU), Visakhapatnam Lalan Kumar received a certificate of appreciation from Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh on the occasion.

Appreciating the team, Chairman of TOLIC Atul Bhatt said the achievement would be dedicated to all members and organisations.