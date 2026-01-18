Empowering students to think, build, operate like future entrepreneurs

Beyond 8 School hosted its experiential learning program at the historic place, a 120-year-old marketplace. This initiative reflects the school’s distinctive approach to education, setting it apart from conventional classroom learning by combining academic knowledge with the development of practical skills that prepare learners .

Learners immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the shandy, connecting academic concepts with real-world experiences.

They observed how demand and supply influence pricing throughout the day, practiced negotiation and communication skills with vendors, strengthened adaptability in dynamic situations, and enhanced their problem-solving abilities while studying consumer behavior in a bustling environment.

The marketplace also offered insights into the cultural and demographic aspects of the community.