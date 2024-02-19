Live
RINL celebrates formation day
• CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt exudes confidence that RINL can achieve the turnaround with the commitment and dedication of the staff
Visakhapatnam: The 42nd formation day of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was celebrated in a grand manner here on Sunday.
Congratulating the RINL collective, CMD of RINL Atul Bhatt exuded confidence that RINL can achieve the turnaround with the commitment and dedication of the staff. “We have a great responsibility on our shoulders to carry on the tradition of making RINL the most preferred steel company.”
Later, the CMD presented the prestigious ‘Jawaharlal Nehru awards’ to selected employees (executives & non-executives) in recognition of their outstanding performance. Atul Bhatt also presented CISF commendation awards to select CISF personnel.
The celebrations began with a mass tree plantation drive. Director DK Mohanty flagged off a health run on the occasion.
As part of the celebrations, CMD, RINL Atul Bhatt along with president, Visteel Mahila samithi Nupur Bhatt inaugurated an exhibition put up by the students of Ukkunagaram schools.
As part of the formation day, a number of cultural programmes were performed by the Ukkunagaram school students. Directors DK Mohanty, AK Bagchi, S C Pandey and others were present.