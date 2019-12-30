RINL donates 6 lakh to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: As part of corporate social responsibility, Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, donated Rs 6 lakh to Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), Aganampudi. A cheque for Rs 6 lakh was handed over to Director of HBCH&RC D Raghunath Rao by general manager of the hospital (CSR wing) G Gandhi.

The funds collected will be utilised for cancer screening and preventive vaccination against Human Papillomavirus that causes cervical cancer. More than 160 students of Classes IX and X of Visakha Vimla Vidyalayam at Ukkunagaram and Pedagantyada will be vaccinated under the mother-daughter-pair scheme.

"The aim of the screening is to prevent adolescent girls getting affected from HPV and develop strategies to expand primary cervical cancer prevention among adolescent girls, involving their mothers," said Raghunath Rao. Later, he appreciated the generous gesture of RINL that aimed at contributing to society.