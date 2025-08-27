Live
- IMD warns of heavy rainfall
- Odisha launches ‘Ama Shasana’
- No compromise on Tirumala’s sanctity: TTD chairman
- Sharmila alleges cancellation of disabled pensions
- Krishna waters reach Kuppam, CM to perform Jalaharati on Aug 30
- Govt extends IPS officer’s suspension by 6 more months
- Make CM’s vision of ‘Arogya Andhra’ a reality: Satya Kumar
- 7 cities to get Smart Street Vending Markets in state
- final phase of TG Ed.CET-2025 admissions announced
- Event held to impart students with leadership abilities
RINL honoured with prestigious export award
Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been conferred the EEPC South India Export...
Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been conferred the EEPC South India Export Award.
The award was presented to the RINL for its outstanding export performance under the large enterprises category in group-12 (Iron and Steel) for the years 2021–22 and 2022–23 in Vijayawada. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who attended as chief guest of the award presentation ceremony, handed over the award to RINL personnel as a mark of recognising the plant’s consistent contribution to the export sector and its role in promoting Indian steel in global markets.
This honour reaffirms RINL’s commitment to excellence, competitiveness and global outreach in the steel industry.