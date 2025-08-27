  • Menu
RINL honoured with prestigious export award

A RINL official receiving the EEPC South India Export Award from Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar in Vijayawada.

Visakhapatnam: RashtriyaIspat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, has been conferred the EEPC South India Export Award.

The award was presented to the RINL for its outstanding export performance under the large enterprises category in group-12 (Iron and Steel) for the years 2021–22 and 2022–23 in Vijayawada. Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, who attended as chief guest of the award presentation ceremony, handed over the award to RINL personnel as a mark of recognising the plant’s consistent contribution to the export sector and its role in promoting Indian steel in global markets.

This honour reaffirms RINL’s commitment to excellence, competitiveness and global outreach in the steel industry.

