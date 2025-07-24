RIO felicitated at KVR College

Kurnool: Regional Inspection Officer (RIO) Laleppa said that he has an inseparable connection with KVR Junior College.

On Wednesday, a felicitation function was held at KVR Women’s Junior College. Speaking on the occasion, he said that he had worked hard to save the existence of the college.

He said that his life’s goal was to work for the development of education.

Later, RIO Laleppa and his wife were felicitated.

DVEO Suresh Babu, retired Principal Chinnaiah, in-charge Principal Prabhucharan and teachers were present at the programme.