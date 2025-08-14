Rise in flood outflow from Prakasam barrage

Vijayawada: Krishna and NTR district administrations are on high alert on Wednesday with an increase of floodwater outflows from Prakasam barrage. By evening 8 pm, 3.97 lakh cusecs of floodwater was released from Prakasam barrage.

The water resources department has lifted all 70 gates and released the water downstream. The state government and NTR district administration are closely monitoring the floodwater levels. At 5 pm, the floodwater outflows were at 3.42 lakh cusecs and increased to 3.97 lakh cusecs due to heavy rains in the upland areas in NTR district and parts of Telangana.

Besides, floodwater outflow from Pulichintala is also continuing. Floodwater outflow in Prakasam barrage was 3.32 lakh cusecs at 4 pm. Floodwater inflows are increasing every hour and may cross five lakh cusecs by Wednesday night.

Krishna district administration is monitoring the water levels and asked the people living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to be on high alert. NTR district collector G Lakshmisha along with the VMC officials monitoring the floodwater levels and issued instructions to the officials to shift the people from low-lying areas to the safer areas, if necessary.