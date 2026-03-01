Rise in pension reflects pro-poor approach: Farooq

Nandyal/Kurnool: The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday undertook advance distribution of NTR Bharosa Social Security Pensions, bringing visible relief and satisfaction among beneficiaries. State Minister for Law and Minority Welfare N M D Farooq, along with Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari, participated in the programme held in Saddulapeta and Budaga Jangala Veedhi areas of Nandyal.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the phased enhancement of pension amounts reflected the government’s pro-poor approach, crediting Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for increasing pensions from Rs 200 to Rs 4,000 over the years. He noted that beneficiaries were provided Rs 7,000 in the first month by including three months’ arrears, and clarified that pensions were distributed a day in advance as March 1 falls on a Sunday.

Collector G. Raja Kumari said around 2.16 lakh beneficiaries in Nandyal district were receiving pensions amounting to nearly Rs 92 crore. She added that about 4,700 disbursement officers were delivering pensions at beneficiaries’ doorsteps, ensuring a success rate of nearly 97 percent every month.

The Collector also interacted with residents of Budaga Jangala Colony and assured them of continued welfare support.

In Kurnool district, Collector Dr A Siri announced that pensions worth Rs 103.86 crore were being distributed in March to 2,36,152 beneficiaries under the scheme. She distributed pensions at the Amma Old Age Home in Maddur Nagar, interacted with the elderly, and instructed officials to ensure timely and transparent delivery of benefits.