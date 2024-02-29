Live
Just In
RK Roja takes jibe at Pawan Kalyan, flays for contesting in 24 seats only
Andhra Pradesh Minister RK Roja recently made satirical comments directed at Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, highlighting the perceived limitations and challenges faced by the party. Roja criticized Pawan Kalyan for contesting only 24 seats despite having formed the party a decade ago, suggesting that this indicated a lack of progress or success in expanding the party's reach.
Roja's remarks portrayed Pawan Kalyan as being frustrated and struggling to gain political traction, especially in comparison to other parties that may be contesting more seats. She also alluded to Pawan's alleged reliance on Chandrababu Naidu and criticized his leadership decisions, such as the failure to establish mandal and booth committees within Janasena.
Furthermore, Roja emphasized the importance of effective political strategies and grassroots organization, implying that Pawan's approach of merely making loud statements may not be sufficient to garner voter support. She also mentioned a construction project in Rushikonda and suggested that the Chief Minister should be present there, indicating a potential shift in focus or priorities within the political landscape.