RLIP not unfair to any region: YSRCP

Anantapur: Former Raptadu MLA and YSRCP constituency coordinator Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy alleged that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) was not unjust to any region and accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of deliberately halting its works, causing severe hardship to farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the YSRCP district office on Tuesday Prakash Reddy called upon farmers from across Anantapur district to participate in a public meeting scheduled on February 5 near the Pothireddypadu Regulator, urging them to fight for their rightful irrigation water.

He said that during the tenure of former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, welfare schemes were implemented every month with clearly announced schedules, benefiting people across the State.

In contrast, he alleged that the present government had failed to honour its promises and stalled key welfare and housing schemes.

Accusing Naidu of turning Amaravati into a hub of large-scale land profiteering, Prakash Reddy claimed that only a select few, including the Chief Minister, his ministers, and close associates, benefited, while no real wealth was created for the State. He further alleged that the State government had failed to deposit its mandatory share for schemes such as MGNREGS, AMRUT, Jal Jeevan Mission, and housing projects, risking the discontinuation of central assistance.

He said that several irrigation projects, including Handri–Neeva and Galeru–Nagari link works, which were partially completed during the previous government, had been stopped, causing major losses to drought-prone Rayalaseema districts.

Prakash Reddy also condemned attempts to divert public attention through controversies and criticised attacks on opposition leaders, asserting that criticism should be met democratically and not through intimidation.