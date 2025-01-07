Roads will be made pothole-free in Nellore Rural constituency

Nellore: Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that Nellore Rural would be made a ‘Pothole-free’ constituency by bringing more funds from the State government.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for the reconstruction of main road works at Pathekhan Pet in the 36th division here on Monday, the MLA has said that he will get Rs 1 crore funds for the development of 36th division in the constituency.

The MLA has said that he would remain grateful to the people of Nellore Rural constituency who elected him thrice. The MLA has appealed to people of the constituency to approach him at any time and bring their problems to his notice.

Former Nellore Mayor Nandimandalam Bhanusree, former corporators Pindi Suresh, cluster in-charge U Surendra Babu and others were present.