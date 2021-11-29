Roaming pigs, stench irk denizens of Kakinada

Kakinada: Denizens are facing many problems regarding sanitation and they are worried about the advent of third wave of Covid -19.

The recent rains have caused water-logging which has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and flies in the district. On the other hand, the pigs are roaming in all these areas and causing fear as well as nuisance to the people. Every road is littered with garbage in some of the streets in the district.

While people are worried and panicky about the third wave of Covid -19, they are troubled with stinking garbage in the district. Sanitation workers are totally indifferent to their regular duties of cleaning the garbage and drainage. And hence localities are stinking with foul smell. People are throwing away the used masks on the roads and people are afraid of walking by them.

People are asking if action is not taken against the sanitation workers for their dereliction of duties, the pandemic may make a comeback. The sanitary workers are also not cleaning roads for days together. There is no cleaning of the roads, cleaning of the drainages and particularly no bleaching powder is spilled on the roads.

The officials concerned with sanitation are negligent and apathetic towards sanitation works. Garbage and the poor sanitation is causing havoc as well as worry to be people in the district.

It is felt and noticed in almost all important places like Amalapuram, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada Urban and Rural, Ramachandrapuram, Jaggampeta and other areas in the district that the civic officials are doing little for sanitation of roads and drainage.

In rural areas, the stench is abominable and people are afraid that the third wave will surely strike in the event of intolerable apathy of the sanitary officials in the district.

Many people complained that the officials are showing scant attention towards the poor sanitation and obnoxious stench pervading in certain localities of the district. People are soared and angry with regard to the higher officials including the Collector who are little bothered about the pitiable conditions of the sanitation in the district.

With such unwholesome, unhygienic conditions prevailing in the district and Covid -19 third wave strikes again, people want to know who will be responsible for such deadly disease occurring again. Despite the instructions of the Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar, the sanitary workers are negligent and pay a deaf ear to the instructions of the superior officers.

A few residents have asked why sanitation workers are negligent towards their duties when they are paying taxes to the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC).

Residents of Kakinada have been facing several problems despite the tag of Smart City. Citizens' Initiative Secretary Duvvuri Subramanayam said that pigs are roaming freely in many places like Shashikanth Nagar, Ramaraopet, Yetimoga, 100 buildings, Jagannaickpur and other areas in Kakinada. He raised question of giving the tag of Smart City to the city.

He criticized the Municipal Corporation not yet paying attention to the sanitation during the winter season. He urged authorities to take strict action with the initiative steps to remove garbage and filth of the city so that people can get rid of the stench. He said a lot of pigs are moving in groups creating a lot of inconvenience to the public and to households in both commercial and posh areas.

He added that due to the worst sanitation in particular areas in Smart City, people are worried about about their health.

Subramanyam urged the Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Swapinil Dinakar Pundkar with the corporation budget, to protect public health by cleaning the areas in the Smart City.

G. Phanendra Kumar, a resident of Pratap Nagar, questioned why sanitation of their locality is not done in spite of the fact that they are paying taxes regularly.

He demanded that Kakinada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar should pay attention to the sanitation works in their locality particularly during this critical period of Covid -19 .

Kakinada Municipal Corporation Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar said that that he would take necessary steps for getting the garbage removed and the roads kept clean.

He added that whoever complaints to him he would take stringent action against the erring staff. He also suggested that necessary precautions should be taken by the people to keep themselves away from Covid -19.

Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation(RMC) Commissioner Abhishikth Kishore appealed to the public not to throw the wastage on street corners and other public places. He cautioned the officials to be careful while taking up repair work of drainages at places where there were drinking water pipes.

He further inspected side canals and major outflow drainage in those areas and ordered to clear the silt in the side canals for the free flow of side canal water.

He appealed to the people to separate garbage into wet and dry garbage while handing it over to sanitation workers. He issued a warning to the sanitary inspectors and other officials regarding recluses, indifferent throwing of the garbage by the residents who should be fined immediately without any laxity.

He also told them that they should collect fines as per the Municipal Act. He interacted with the residents and explained to them the mode of keeping the surroundings clean and tidy.

He also said any violation would be strictly dealt with and necessary action would be taken against them. He also asked the officials to inspect and report accordingly.

He also told the officials that any complaints received against them would be immediately attended and necessary action initiated against them.

People are demanding that the Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran should intervene and instruct the official concerned for improving the sanitary conditions in the district.