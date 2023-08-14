Live
Robbers target two trains in Andhra Pradesh
Amaravati: Robbers targeted two trains in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district, looting several passengers, police said on Monday.
First, the gang of six robbers looted passengers onboard Chennai-bound Hyderabad Express between Singarayakonda and Kavali on Sunday night.
They stopped the train allegedly by tampering with the signal, according to railway police.
The robbers targeted the S2, S4, S5, S6, S7 and S8 coaches and looted the passengers off their valuables, including gold jewellery.
The gang later targeted Hyderabad-Chennai Charminar Express, in which they robbed passengers in S1 and S2 coaches.
When railway police personnel tried to catch the robbers, they pelted stones and escaped.
The robberies were committed between 1.20 a.m. and 1.50 a.m.
Passengers lodged complaints with the police.
The railway police at Kavali have launched the investigation.