Roja exhorts youth to take inspiration from Dr Kalam

Tirupati: Minister for Tourism, Culture & Youth Advancement R K Roja called upon the students to imbibe Abdul Kalam's quote 'Dream and make them come true' to achieve big in their future. Addressing a programme on the occasion of the 91st birth anniversary of APJ Abdul Kalam organised by Sankalpa Seva Samithi at Mahathi auditorium here on Friday, Roja said education was the only option for man being successful in life.

The journey of Abdul Kalam, who came from a poor family became a scientist and rose to the level of President of India should be an inspiration to students of the present generation. He proved that poverty was not an obstacle to education and talent. The minister told the students that if they work hard, success will be their slave.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, APSFL Chairman Punuru Gowtham Reddy, Sankalpa Seva Samithi president N Raja Reddy, Municipal Corporation revenue officer K L Varma, Viswam school founder N Viswanath Reddy, K S Vasu, Y Anand Reddy, Dr Y Praveen and others also spoke on the occasion. On the occasion, Abdul Kalam Excellency awards were presented to Tarimela Amarnath Reddy (Anantapur), Dr MRS Varma (Visakhapatnam), BV Ramana, B Balasubramanyam and C Mohin Varma for their exemplary work in their respective fields. Mimicry artist Dr D Vijay Kumar's performance received applause from the audience. Dr D Masthanamma, O Venkata Ramana Reddy, Raveendra Reddy and others took part in the programme.