Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme

Amaravati: Nagari MLA and AP Minister RK Roja said that the great idea of providing quality education to the poor without considering caste, religion and regional differences comes only to YS Rajashekar Reddy’s son Jagan Mohan Reddy. Today, an auto driver's daughter is doing automobile engineering.. a farmer's son is pursuing higher education in agriculture.. AP Chief Minister Jagan praised that feat, she said.



Roja congratulated Jagan who came to Nagari constituency for the first time as Chief Minister. Minister RK Roja addressed a programme organized in Nagari on the occasion of the release of Vidya Divena funds.









Roja reminded that no other Chief Minister in the country has implemented education and accommodation schemes and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated these schemes. She said that Andhra Pradesh stands as an example for the entire country in the field of education.

She said that at present government schools in the state are providing education at par with corporate schools. Roja showered praises on Chief Minister Jagan for making higher education accessible to all sections of the state.

RK Roja took a jibe at Chandrababu and said he can become an engineer if he studies BIPC, and Pawan Kalyan, who does not know which group he studied in Inter, need to be given good education under Vidya Divena scheme.

He warned the youth that if they believe in Telugu Desam Party, they will go to jail and if they believe in Pawan, they will go to new movie releases. She suggested that if you believe in Jagan, you will go to good colleges and universities and study.

Minister Roja said that a leader who can defeat Jagan in Andhra Pradesh has not yet been born. She said that people are ready to bless Jagan who won YCP in 175 seats in the state. Roja says she is proud to be a soldier in Jagan's party.

Roja said that Jagan brought the Vidya Divena scheme as the chief minister who wholeheartedly believed that whether it was to satisfy people's hunger or get out of poverty, it was possible only through education.