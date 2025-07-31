Role of PACS in strengthening rural economy hailed

Kurnool: A grand swearing-in ceremony was held on Wednesday at the Ravoori Gardens function hall in Kurnool town to formally induct the newly-elected three-member committee of the Kallur Primary Agricultural Credit Society (PACS).

Devalamkati Sekhar officially assumed charge as the PACS single window chairman in the presence of prominent political dignitaries, public representatives and enthusiastic party workers.

Panyam MLA Gowru Charitha Reddy who attended as chief guest on the occasion has extended her congratulations to the new committee and emphasised the critical role that credit societies like PACS play in strengthening the rural agrarian economy.

She also urged the newly-appointed members to uphold transparency and work diligently to address the needs of the farming community, particularly during challenging agricultural seasons.

Senior TDP leader and former MLA Gowru Venkata Reddy, who currently serves as the party in-charge for Nandikotkur Assembly constituency, lauded the democratic process through which the PACS leadership was chosen.

He called upon the new leadership to ensure that cooperative financial institutions remain farmer-friendly and function with integrity.

His address drew strong applause from the gathering, highlighting his continued influence in the region’s political landscape.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several distinguished leaders, including Andhra Pradesh Seeds Chairman Dharmavaram Subba Reddy, constituency observers like Adenna, and several key TDP leaders and grassroots-level workers from Panyam constituency.

The event was marked by enthusiasm and a renewed commitment towards agricultural progress and political unity at the local level.