Roll back true-up charges: TDP

Nellore: TDP senior leader Chejarla Venkateswara Reddy demanded the state government to revoke the decision of imposing true-up charges on the power consumers.

He staged a protest in front of office of the Assistant Director, SPDCL on Monday and handed over a representation. He asked as to why the government was charging Rs 1.23 per unit additionally.

He said the state government mounted a burden of Rs 5,400 crore on the consumers during the last 2.5 years and resumed the true-up charges with an additional burden of Rs 3,669 crore. When the state government claiming that they had saved Rs 2,350 crore in power purchases, he asked as to why it is imposing the true-up charges now.

Jagan created hullaballoo alleging that TDP had been imposing heavy burden on the consumers collecting unbearable charges and assured reducing them as soon as he came to power, he said and added now, the CM violated his promise and has been burdening the poor in the name of true-up charges.

Meanwhile CPM leaders demanded the state government to roll back the decision of collecting true-up charges from the power consumers. The leaders staged a dharna at the substation in Magunta Layout on Monday and burnt electric bills in the protest.

Party Nellore rural secretary Madala Venkateswarlu said that the burden of true-up charges has started from August month.

Discom started imposing Rs 1.23 paise on each unit additionally for recovering the losses during the pandemic. Earlier from April, the Discom has been collecting a fixed charge of Rs 10 per kw from the consumers.

He also accused the Centre of handing over the Discoms in the name of privatisation which finally burdens the consumers. He demanded the state government to stop collecting the additional charges from the people.

Party rural committee member Kinnera Kumar said even though the state government publicised that they were pro-poor and how they had imposed a huge burden of true-up charges on them during the severe pandemic. Party leaders and activists of 20, 21 and 22 divisions participated in the protest.