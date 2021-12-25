Room bookings cancelled at Tirumala from Jan 11 to 14

In the view of Vaikunta Ekadashi and Dwadashi, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has cancelled the advance reservation of all rooms at Tirumala from January 11 to 14.

The TTD said that priority will be given to common devotees to book the rooms at Tirumala on a first come first serve basis.

"There would be no room allotments at MBC-34, Koustubham rest house, TBC counter; ARP counters from January 11 till midnight of January 14, 2022. Donors also cannot claim privilege allotments during the above-mentioned period," the TTD added.

Meanwhile, all VIPs coming for Lord Venkateshwara Swamy darshan will be given rooms at special counters set up at Venkata Kala Nilayam, Ramaraja Nilayam, Sita Nilayam, Sannidhanam, and Govind Sai rest houses.