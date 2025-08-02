Rose Society lends hand to govt’s anti-poverty mission

Vijayawada: The Rose Society of Andhra Pradesh has stepped forward to participate in the state government’s “P4” poverty eradication programme, adopting several “Golden Families” to support their upliftment. The members of the society met with district collector Dr G Lakshmisha at his camp office here on Friday, expressing their commitment to social responsibility.

During the meeting, Collector Lakshmisha explained the significance of the P4 initiative, a key step towards achieving the vision of “Swarnandhra” (Golden Andhra).

He stated that the programme aims at bringing new light into the lives of the poor, with the goal of achieving “zero poverty” by 2029 through a transparent implementation process.

The collector highlighted that the P4 initiative is designed to empower the top 10 per cent of society to guide and uplift the bottom 20 per cent of families. He praised the idea that those who have been successful with the support of society should give back, acting as mentors for these families.

Lakshmisha revealed that 86,398 “Golden Families” have been identified in the district. So far, 4,279 mentors have come forward to adopt 33,505 families. He said that in addition to individual entrepreneurs, organisations such as the Red Cross, Rotary, and the Andhra Motor Merchants Association (AMMA) have also joined the effort.

He commended the Rose Society for responding to the government’s call and encouraged more individuals and organisations to come forward voluntarily.

The delegation that met with the Collector included Dr Adusumilli Sitamahalakshmi (Advisory Chairperson), Surapaneni Usharani (President), Ghantasala Lakshmi (Secretary), and executive committee members A Ratnalakshmi, Kancherla Subha, and Atluri Sumabindu.