Nellore: Rottela Panduga fest concludes on a grand note
The five-day Rottela Panduga, concluded at Bara Shahid Darga on grand note on Wednesday.
Nellore: The five-day Rottela Panduga, concluded at Bara Shahid Darga on grand note on Wednesday. Devotees from all parts of the state exchanged Roties on the last day of the event.
Sources said more than 6 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad witnessed the event and exchanged Roties at Nellore Tank.
Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy attended as chief guest for the conclusion programme organised by Dargah festival committee on the premises of Tourism Park. Speaking on the occasion, the MP lauded the administration for successfully conducting the event.
Joint Collector R Kurmanath said that last year he has taken Vidya Rotte wishing his son to get seat in Gitam University.
NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmat said that Rs 3.50 crore were spent on infrastructure facilities in the interest of devotees for the event and thanked the civic staff for working round the clock for maintaining sanitation.
Dargah Committee Chairman Ismail Khadir and NMC vice-chairman Roop Kumar Yadav were present.