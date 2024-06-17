Petition to name Pottery Town Metro Station after Puneeth: Positive response from PMO

Bengaluru: Pressure has increased to name Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar for the Pottery Town Station on the pink line of Namma Metro between Gottigere and Nagawara. Karnataka Bahujan Federation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Siddaramaiah, DCM DK Shivakumar, Governor and Metro MD to name the Pottery Town Metro Station after Karnataka Ratna Puneeth Rajkumar. The letter has already received a positive response from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and CM Siddaramaiah has also written a letter to the Metro MD to review the request.

BMRCL has replied to the activists that they will check about keeping Puneeth Rajkumar’s name as per rules. Local residents have also requested that 50% of the work on this road has already been completed and a decision should be taken to name it after Puneeth.

A letter has been written to the Prime Minister, CM and Governor to name Puneeth Rajkumar for Pottery Town Metro Station on Silicon City’s long-awaited Pink Line. Metro has also responded positively and there is every possibility of making an official announcement in the near future.

Namma Metro Pink Line is considered to be the longest underground metro line in Bangalore. Its work is almost at the completion stage. The line is 21.26 km long and has an underground section of 13.76 km. It has an elevation section of 7.5 km. It connects Kalena Agrahara, Bannerghatta Road, Nagawara. It has 18 stations including 12 underground.