Praja Darbar: Lokesh promises to support people of Mangalagiri

Undavalli: Minister for IT, Electronics and Education Nara Lokesh on Sunday actively participated in the Praja Darbar for the second consecutive day on Sunday to have first hand information on the problems faced by the people of his home constituency, Mangalagiri. People from Mangalagiri gathered in large numbers for the programme and explained their problems to Lokesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh assured the people of Mangalagiri that he will always stand by them. Representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Veugu Teachers Association made an appeal to Lokesh that the services of the 2,193 employees who are now on contract basis, be regularised.

A student, Jagadeesh appealed to the Minister to initiate steps to clear the fee reimbursement dues to the Nuzvid College so that he will get back his polytechnic certificate from the college.

The non-teaching staff members of Acharya Nagarjuna University wanted their retirement age to be extended to 62 years while Sheik Nazina of Mangalagiri wanted financial assistance to her five-month-old nephew who is suffering from a strange disease.

K Kiran Babu of Tadepalli wanted employment for him and his sister Mounika, who had completed their MBA.

A physically challenged B Srinivasa Rao of Tadepalli informed Lokesh that though he is now 40-year-old he did not get any kind of employment till now and wanted some kind of livelihood be provided to him.

Yerramsetti Sriramulu and Bothala Maruthi Prasad of Radha Ranga Nagar of Vaddeswaram wanted some shelter be provided to them as they do not own a house till now.

Kolanukonda Rajeswari, an Anganwadi helper from Vundavalli informed Lokesh that the previous government did not give her promotion and requested Lokesh to direct the officials concerned to clear her promotion file.