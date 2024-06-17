Nara Lokesh offers prayers in Mangalagiri amid Bakrid, briefs media on priorities of govt.

Minister Nara Lokesh has declared that in the next 100 days, the sale of ganja will be closely monitored across the state of Andhra Pradesh and would be abolished. Additionally, he is considering the possibility of holding public durbars in all constituencies to address various issues.

Lokesh attended prayers at Mangalagiri Eidgah to mark the occasion of Bakrid, where special prayers were held with the Muslim community. Following the prayers, Lokesh addressed the media and spoke about the recent incidents involving the TDP workers being killed by YSRCP leaders. He emphasized that despite these challenges, they have exercised restraint, following the orders of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to maintain peace and security.

Lokesh expressed concerns about the ongoing investigation into the Rushikonda Palace scandal, hinting that there are more revelations to come. He also highlighted the need for accountability and justice in the case.

As the government takes steps to crack down on illicit activities and ensure the safety of its citizens, Lokesh's announcements signal a proactive approach towards addressing key issues in Andhra Pradesh.