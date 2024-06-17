Five Killed, 25 Injured In Kanchanjunga Express Train Accident In Bengal's Siliguri

Five people lost their lives and nearly 25 others were injured when the Kanchanjunga Express derailed in Siliguri, Bengal, on Monday. The train, en route to Sealdah station in Kolkata, was hit from behind by a goods train near the Rangapani region, about seven kilometers from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station.

At least two compartments of the Kanchanjunga Express derailed due to the collision.

The accident occurred around 9 am when the 13174 Kanchanjunga Express was traveling from Agartala to Sealdah, according to the divisional railway manager (DRM) of North Frontier Railway's Katihar division.

Abhishek Roy, Additional Superintendent of Police of Darjeeling, described the situation as "serious," confirming five deaths and 20-25 injuries. He explained the accident happened when a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern, stating that district magistrates, doctors, and ambulances had been dispatched to the site for rescue and medical assistance.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also confirmed that rescue efforts are ongoing on a "war footing," with Railways, NDRF, and SDRF working closely together. Injured passengers are being taken to the hospital, and senior officials are present at the site.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sadness over the incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. He mentioned that the state government is coordinating with railway authorities to ensure the safety and rescue of passengers.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) informed India Today that an emergency medical team had been deployed to the scene amid heavy rain. A special helpdesk has been set up at Sealdah station to provide information and assistance, with contact numbers 033-23508794 and 033-23833326. An additional helpdesk is being established at Naihati station to further assist passengers and their families.

"Sealdah division is diligently working to address the situation and provide support to those affected by the collision," officials said. "We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops."