Morarji school principal, 7 others suspended

Chikmagalur: The Karnataka residential institutions education society (KREIS) has suspended 8 officials of Morarji residential school in connection with death of a school student on Friday.

In a tragic turn of events at Morarji Desai Residential School in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru district, a class 7 student named Akash died after receiving an electric shock. The incident occurred when Akash, along with his friends, were picking Jamun from a tree within the school premises. During his fall from the tree, he came into contact with an electric wire which led to his fatal electrocution.

In response to this unfortunate event, eight people, including officers and staff connected to the case, have been suspended. Praveen B Bagewadi, Director of KREIS, has issued an order for the suspension citing staff irresponsibility as the cause of death. The individuals suspended include the in-charge principal, hostel warden, teachers and watchman. Akash was immediately taken to the hospital following the incident; however, despite all efforts, his life could not be saved. The Kadur police station has registered a case and is investigating the matter. The police have examined the site of the accident and are continuing their probe to ascertain the full extent of culpability.