Roundtable meet strongly opposes privatisation of Vizag Steel Plant

Vizianagaram: Jana Vignana Vedika organised an all-party roundtable meet in Vizianagaram on Sunday to discuss the privatisation issue of Vizag Steel Plant. The leaders from several parties have attended the meeting and raised their voice against the privitisation of the plant.

ZP chairman Chinna Srinu pointed out that the Vizag Steel Plant was set up following the sacrifice made by 32 people. He demanded that the State government to exert pressure on the Centre to continue the steel plant under the public sector.

MLC P Raghu Varma said that the steel plant is a prestigious organisation for entire North Andhra and recalled that freedom fighters like Sardar Gowthu Latchanna and Tenneti Viswanatham have struggled a lot to make the steel plant a reality.

Social activist V V Ramana Murthy said that the Congress-led UPA government has divided the State without a logic and scientific calculations. He regretted that the present NDA government was planning to privatise the steel plant. He recalled that the leaders of the TDP, JSP and BJP in the State promised to protect the Vizag Steel Plant during the campaign for State Assembly polls.