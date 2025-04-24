Routes finalised for PM Modi’s visit: Minister Narayana

Vijayawada: The State government has been making elaborate arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Amaravati on May 2. As part of it, the officials identified eight roads to reach Prime Minister’s meeting venue behind AP Secretariat.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development P Narayana inspected arrangements and road works along with Guntur range IG Sarvashresta Tripathi and Guntur district Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, Minister Narayana said that Rs 5,000 crore was sanctioned towards Amaravati development during the previous TDP regime. However, the previous YSRCP government neglected Amaravati development in the name of three capital campaign. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, immediately after coming to power, directed the officials to launch Amaravati development works and tenders called for works worth Rs 60,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will relaunch the development works on May 2 and officials should make Modi’s programme a grand success.

The Minister said that Prime Minister Modi will reach Vijayawada airport at 3 pm on May 2 and participate in road show to be organised in Amaravati and address public meeting from 4 to 5 pm. He said five lakh people are expected to attend the programme. Parking places were identified along with eight roads to reach meeting venue from Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Harischandrapuram, Prakasam Barrage, Tadikonda and Vijayawada West bypass road, he informed.