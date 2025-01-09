RRR Torture Case: Police arrest Tulasi Babu

Ongole: The Prakasam district SP AR Damodar and his team for the instigation of the ‘RRR Torture Case’ arrested Kamepalli Tulasi Babu late night Wednesday.

Kanumuru Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, famously known as RRR in Andhra politics, was an elected MP from Narasapur from YSR Congress Party, between 2019 and 2024. Though he claimed to be an ardent supporter of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the YSRCP’s president, he criticized his leader’s policies as the chief minister. Based on complaints against Raghu Rama Krishna Raju for commenting against the chief minister, the then CID additional SP K Vijay Paul’s team arrested him in Hyderabad and brought him to Guntur. The former MP complained to the court that the police had tortured him in custody, and the reports from the Military Hospital in Secunderabad revealed that he was suffering from injuries.

After the change of the government in the state, Raghu Rama Krishna Raju made a complaint to the Nagarampalem police, against the allegedly involved police officers and politicians in the ‘custodial torture incident’. Guntur police, CID, handled the investigation of the case and then handed it over to Prakasam district SP AR Damodar.

Damodar and his team have already interrogated the then CID additional SP Vijay Paul several times and received police custody for one day on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the police issued a notice to Kamepalli Tulasi Babu, based on the complaint from Raghu Rama Krishna Raju that Tulasi Babu was the man who allegedly sat on his chest and tried to kill him in custody and asked to attend the inquiry on January 8. On Wednesday, Tulasi Babu also attended the police inquiry at Ongole.

SP Damodar and his team conducted the examination of Vijay Paul and Tulasi Babu together and separately and asked several questions about the whereabouts and series of incidents on the day of RRR's arrest until night. Around 10:00 PM, they shifted Vijay Paul to Taluk Police Station and continued the interrogation of Tulasi Babu. Later around 12:20 AM on Thursday, the police announced the arrest of Tulasi Babu. Sources in the police department said that Vijay Paul and Tulasi Babu didn’t cooperate with the police and tried to evade the questions. The police will present Vijay Paul and Tulasi Babu in the court at Guntur this afternoon.

Naresh Nandam