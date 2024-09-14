  • Menu
Rs 1 crore for Venkatagiri Poleramma Jatara: Anam

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy releasing posters of Venkatagiri Poleramma Jatara at his camp office in Nellore on Friday
Highlights

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that his department is initiating steps to sanction Rs 1 crore for celebrating the three-day Poleramma Jatara in a grand scale, scheulded from September 21 to 23 in Venkatagiri town.

NelloreNellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that his department is initiating steps to sanction Rs 1 crore for celebrating the three-day Poleramma Jatara in a grand scale, scheulded from September 21 to 23 in Venkatagiri town.

The Minister along with Venkatagiti MLA Kurugondla Ramakrishna had released broachers and posters of Poleramma Jatara at his camp office in the city on Friday.

Minister Anam said that after Poleramma Jatara was announced as the State festival, the government is keen on spending funds in a big way for annual fete. Recalling that the temple committee had presented gold ornaments during the annual fete last year, he informed that this year it is proposed to present gold legs to the deity. He also added that there is a proposal to present silk cloths to all the temples that come under the purview of Endowments department during the annual fete and talks are under progress.

Anam said the government is keen on developing temples by allocating funds in a phased manner as renovation of temples, which are in dilapidated condition, was already started despite serious financial crisis.

Endowments department Assistant Commissioner Srinivasa Rao, Poleramma temple Executive Officer Srinivasa Reddy, committee members were present.

