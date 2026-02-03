  1. Home
Rs 10,000 cr allocated to AP rail projects in Budget: Vaishnaw

  • Created On:  3 Feb 2026 6:00 AM IST

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has been allocated a record outlay of over Rs 10,000 crore for railway projects in the Union Budget for fiscal 2026-27, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. “Infrastructural projects worth Rs 93,649 crore are underway in Andhra Pradesh and a record budget allocation of Rs 10,134 crore has been made for the state for the year 2026-27,” Vaishnaw was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR). The railway network in the southern state has achieved 100 percent electrification, the minister added. Observing that seven high-speed rail corridors were announced across the country in the budget, he said two of those, Hyderabad - Bengaluru and Hyderabad - Chennai, will traverse through the state.

