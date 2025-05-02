Live
Rs 103.70 cr pension disbursed to 2,37,828 beneficiaries
Kurnool: Under the NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme, pensions amounting to Rs. 103.70 crore have been disbursed this on Thursday to 2,37,828 eligible beneficiaries across the district, informed District Collector P Ranjith Basha.
As part of the pension distribution drive held on Thursday morning, Collector Ranjith Basha and Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri personally visited the village of Venkayapalle in Kurnool Mandal to hand over pensions directly at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries. Widow pensions were distributed to Masumbi and Gauramma, an old-age pension to Shaik Jilekha Bee, and a disability pension to Vemanna.
During the interaction, the Collector enquired about the welfare and well-being of the beneficiaries and addressed their grievances. Beneficiary Gauramma brought to the Collector’s notice that she did not own a house and requested assistance for housing.
Responding promptly, the Collector instructed the concerned village secretariat staff to collect her application for a house.
The Collector also directed the distribution staff to maintain courteous behavior while interacting with the pensioners and emphasized ensuring a smooth, transparent process without any complaints.
He instructed officials to take all necessary measures to avoid grievances during the pension distribution.
Kurnool RDO Sandeep Kumar, DRDA PD Ramana Reddy, and other officials participated in the programme.