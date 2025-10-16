Rs 2 cr developmental works for Ruia hospital approved

Tirupati: Development works worth over Rs 2 crore have been approved for Sri Venkateswara Ram Narayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati. The decision was taken during a meeting of the hospital’s Development Society meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of district Collector Dr S Venkateswar.

Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu attended the meeting along with committee members Lakshmipathi, Kaja Mohiddin, and Karanam Sandeep, Superintendent Dr J Radha, and SV Medical College Principal Dr G Ravi Prabhu.

The committee sanctioned funds for several infrastructure improvements including Rs 16.6 lakh to prevent leakages in the post-operative ward, Rs 4 lakh for essential repairs in the TB and CD wards, and Rs 10 lakh for necessary works in the new hospital block. The emergency department’s central air-conditioning system will also be modernised at a cost of Rs 11.5 lakh to enhance patient comfort.

To strengthen medical infrastructure, the hospital will procure three anaesthesia workstations costing Rs 45 lakh, five ventilators worth Rs 75 lakh, and five multi-channel monitors at a cost of Rs 15 lakh. For uninterrupted paediatric emergency care during power cuts, Rs 24.5 lakh has been sanctioned for UPS systems.

The Collector directed APMSIDC engineering officials to complete the construction of the Rs 23.57 crore Critical Care Unit building by December 31, 2025, and ensure it becomes fully operational by January 2026. He also instructed officials to create special outpatient and accommodation facilities for orthopaedic patients and to increase the hospital’s daily water supply for dialysis patients from 40,000 liters to one lakh liters.

To improve diagnostic efficiency, the Collector ordered the formation of a committee to develop a plan for providing real-time lab reports and better facilities in the Central Diagnostic Building. MLA Srinivasulu urged hospital officials to submit development proposals proactively, assuring his full support for future initiatives to enhance Ruia Hospital’s services and infrastructure.