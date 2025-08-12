  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rs 20 lakh donated to TTD

Rs 20 lakh donated to TTD
x
Highlights

Tirumala: SNVL Narasimha Raju, President of Children’s Education Society, Bengaluru, on Monday donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD SV Annaprasadam Trust and Rs...

Tirumala: SNVL Narasimha Raju, President of Children’s Education Society, Bengaluru, on Monday donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD SV Annaprasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust.

On behalf of the donor, Mohan Kumar Reddy handed over the donation cheques to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s office in Tirumala.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick