Rs 20 lakh donated to TTD

Tirumala: SNVL Narasimha Raju, President of Children’s Education Society, Bengaluru, on Monday donated Rs 10 lakh to TTD SV Annaprasadam Trust and Rs 10 lakh to SV Pranadana Trust.

On behalf of the donor, Mohan Kumar Reddy handed over the donation cheques to TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the latter’s office in Tirumala.