Rs 22.5 cr sanctioned for roads in Atmakur: Anam

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy laying foundation stone for the beautification of Chejerla Tank on Thursday

Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the construction and development of 369 CC roads in Atmakur constituency.

Nellore: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the government has sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the construction and development of 369 CC roads in Atmakur constituency.

As part of ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’, he laid foundation for the beautification Chejerla Tank at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore, and inaugurated Shopping Complex constructed by Endowments department, four CC roads and 16th century Chennakesava Swamy temple that was reconstructed, at Chejerla mandal on Thursday.

The Minister said most of the roads in Atmakur constituency were damaged, making people living in remote areas to face severe inconvenience due to lack of transport facility.

‘After I brought the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he immediately sanctioned Rs 22.5 crore for the purpose,’ he informed.

Anam said that Rs 35 crores were given to 27,124 beneficiaries under Talliki Vandanam scheme in the constituency. He said the government is gearing up to launch ‘free bus travel’ for women very soon.

Responding to the plea of locals, Ramanarayana Reddy has directed the officials to prepare estimations for the reconstruction of Nageswara Swamy temple in the village.

On this occasion, Minister Anam has conducted door-to-door campaign in Chejerla mandal and explained welfare schemes, super six being implemented during the one-year rule of TDP-led coalition government.

