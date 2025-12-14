Rs 2.81 cr settlement achieved in 150 cases at HC National Lok Adalat

Vijayawada: A total of 150 cases were amicably settled, involving a settlement amount of Rs 2.81 crore during the National Lok Adalat conducted at the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.

The National Lok Adalat was organised under the directions of Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, Chief Justice-cum-Patron-in-Chief of the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority; Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy, executive chairman of the Authority; and Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari, Chairman of the A.P. High Court Legal Services Committee.

For the purpose of conducting the Lok Adalat at the High Court, two benches were constituted. One bench was presided over by Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, while the other was headed by Dr Justice Y Lakshmana Rao. Vallabhaneni Santhi Sree, advocate and V Raghu acted as members of the respective benches.

The Lok Adalat facilitated the expeditious and amicable resolution of disputes through mutual settlement, thereby reducing pendency of cases and enabling litigants to secure timely justice without recourse to prolonged litigation. The total settlement amount reached Rs 2.81 crore.