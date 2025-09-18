Rs 30 lakh for Bezwada Bar Assn modernisation: MP

Vijayawada: Member of Parliament Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) visited the Bezwada Bar Association, where lawyers presented their concerns regarding infrastructure and modernisation of the association. Responding positively, the MP assured them that Rs 30 lakh would be released within a week for the association’s modernisation.

Speaking on the occasion, the MP urged everyone to extend full support to the State government’s prestigious ‘Vijayawada Utsav’. Hepraised the Bezwada Bar Association for being the first to promote the festival through a bike rally and announced that similar rallies would be taken to every ward to carry the festival’s spirit to the people. He emphasised that the festival would not only enhance Vijayawada’s reputation nationwide but also boost its economy by engagingtraders of all scales, from small businesses to large enterprises.

The MP also appreciated Bar Association president AK Basha and AP Bar Council Member Chalasani Ajay Kumar for their efforts in taking the festival’s message to the people.

Presiding over the meeting, president Basha expressed gratitude on behalf of all members, stating that the MP’s immediate sanction of Rs 30 lakh for modernisation without hesitation reflects his commitment to the legal fraternity. He assured that lawyers would always support the Vijayawada Utsav initiative and contribute to make it a grand success. Chalasani Ajay Kumar hailed the festival as a remarkable initiative to promote Vijayawada as the “dream capital” and revive fading traditional arts. AP Bar Council Member Sunkara Rajendra Kumar termed the financial support “unforgettable” and urged the MP to also fulfil other assurances made to the lawyers.

Former Bar president Vemula Hazarataya Gupta lauded the MP as a leader with compassion. Several senior and junior lawyers expressed their gratitude and felicitated MP Kesineni Sivanath for his support.