Rs 30.3L disbursed to 42 beneficiaries via CMRF

Pathikonda: In a significant relief measure, financial assistance was extended to 42 beneficiaries through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. The cheques, amounting to a total of Rs.30.30 lakh, were formally distributed at the MLA camp office in Pattikonda town on Sunday.

The distribution programme was held in the presence of KE Shyam Kumar, MLA of Pattikonda, and Bastipati Nagaraju, MP of Kurnool. Addressing the gathering, MLA KE Shyam Kumar said that the Chief Minister stands by the people during their most difficult times, just like the eldest son of every family, extending a helping hand with compassion and responsibility.

He emphasized that the government is committed to providing timely support to those facing unforeseen hardships, ensuring that no family is left without assistance in times of need.

The MLA personally handed over the cheques to the beneficiaries, who included individuals and families affected by various emergencies. He noted that the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government is implementing several people-centric schemes aimed at uplifting the poor and supporting vulnerable sections of society. “Every rupee sanctioned through the CM’s Relief Fund reflects the government’s commitment to welfare and humanity,” he added.

Beneficiaries who received the relief cheques expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Naidu, MLA Shyam Kumar, and MP Bastipati Nagaraju.

They said that this assistance would greatly help them overcome their difficulties and rebuild their lives with renewed hope. The programme concluded on a note of reassurance, reflecting the government’s promise to stand with its citizens in every challenging situation.